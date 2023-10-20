Legendary director Martin Scorsese said that he's only begun to read emails this year, AP reported.

And the one thing that scares him? The dreaded CC.

“It says ‘CC’ and there are a thousand names. Who are these people?” he jokes. But he does find voicemails “interesting.”

Scorsese is aware that it highlights his image as one of the old guard. However, the filmmaker is also tech-savvy enough to feature in daughter Francesca's TikTok video where he tries to guess the meaning of modern slang. The video has over 2 million views.

He also used digital de-aging techniques on Robert De Niro in his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie is Scorsese and De Niro's tenth collaboration. The two have also been friends for over six decades.

Scorsese spoke to the news agency about those decades, recalling a particularly enlightening memory.

When then 80-year-old iconic director Akira Kurosawa was given an honorary Oscar in 1990, he said in his speech, “I really don't feel that I have yet grasped the essence of cinema.”

Martin Scorsese, now 80 as well, echoed the sentiment.

“I’ve lived long enough to be his age and I think I understand now,” he said in a recent interview. “Because there is no limit. The limit is in yourself. These are just tools, the lights and the camera and that stuff. How much further can you explore who you are?”