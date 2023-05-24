The Cannes Film Festival is always a bustling time for filmmakers and distributors alike. While filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Wes Anderson are out premiering their films, others are attempting to make deals for the distribution rights to various films. In slightly surprising news, the Liam Neeson-led Ice Road 2 will be jumping over to Amazon Prime Video in the biggest deal of this year’s festival thus far.

Deadline broke the news that the biggest deal of this year’s Cannes market is close to being completed for Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky being sold to Prime Video for around $17 million (the first film was distributed by Netflix). This deal is purely for the international rights to the film sans Germany. The film is set to begin filming in the first quarter of 2024 — which will hopefully avoid any bonding issues the Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara film was hit with.

Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps, but Deadline’s report included that Neeson will now be climbing the mountains of Nepal after The Ice Road was set in Nothern Canada. A brief synopsis was shared, reading: “In the sequel Neeson returns as ‘big-rig’ ice road driver Mike McCann who, honoring his late brother’s last wish, travels to Nepal to scatter his ashes on Mt. Everest. While on a packed tour bus traversing the deadly 12,000 ft. terrain of the infamous Road to the Sky, McCann and his mountain guide encounter a group of Nepalese mercenaries and must fight not only to save themselves and the busload of innocent travelers but also the local villagers’ homeland.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Liam Neeson returns (obviously), and writer-director Jonathan Hensleigh will be back for the sequel as well.

Maybe it’s a bit surprising that a Neeson thriller is the biggest deal of this year’s Cannes market thus far, topping the Natalie Portman-Julianne Moore-led May December, but I guess that’s a testament to Neeson’s star power.