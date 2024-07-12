The New York Liberty take on the Chicago Sky. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Liberty Sky prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Liberty Sky.

The New York Liberty are the best team in the WNBA. They have opened up a two-game lead on the Connecticut Sun after beating Connecticut on the road earlier this week. It's the second time New York has won in Connecticut this season. The Liberty have made their case against the Sun. The third-place Minnesota Lynx have won twice against the Liberty, but New York did get a win versus Minnesota recently, and Minnesota has lost twice to Connecticut this season. If you asked WNBA analysts who are the likely WNBA Finals participants this year, most would likely say it's still going to be New York and the Las Vegas Aces. Vegas has looked like a championship-level team since Chelsea Gray returned to the lineup. Indeed, it's hard to bet against the Liberty and Aces having a reunion in yet another WNBA Finals showdown. New York can't control what Vegas does, but it can certainly control its own results. 19-4 through 23 games looks pretty good.

The Chicago Sky are in a playoff position right now, but they have to maintain a certain level of quality in order to avoid falling out of the WNBA's top eight. They scored a crucial win over the Atlanta Dream — one of the two teams they are battling for a back-end playoff spot — on Wednesday. Then they lost to the Liberty in New York on Thursday. Facing the Liberty twice in three days is difficult, but after losing in the first of the two games, the Sky have a lot of details they can study, leading to an improved performance versus New York, this time on their home floor in Chicago.

Here are the Liberty-Sky WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Liberty-Sky Odds

New York Liberty: -7.5 (-108)

Chicago Sky: +7.5 (-112)

Over: 165.5 (-110)

Under: 165.5 (-110)

How To Watch Liberty vs. Sky

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

TV: ABC

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty just defeated the Sky by 15 points on Thursday, and that was on short rest after a difficult road win at Connecticut. The Liberty might be tired heading into this game, but they are getting a day off after their Thursday win. They don't figure to be more tired than Chicago. The Sky also played on Wednesday before facing the Liberty on Thursday. If you accept the idea that both teams will be equally fatigued — playing three games in four days — the Liberty have shown they are the much better team. The Liberty, having won by 15 on Thursday, could win by seven fewer points here and still cover the spread (winning by eight).

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sky were not in position to play well against the Liberty on Thursday. Their win over Atlanta on Wednesday ended roughly one hour after the Liberty's Wednesday game, so Chicago had the shorter turnaround for Thursday night and was also the road team with a longer commute to the game site. Now the Sky get a day off before this Saturday game. The Liberty have to fly to Chicago and play a noon (local time) game. That is a scenario ripe for a New York letdown and a Chicago surge.

Final Liberty-Sky Prediction & Pick

The Liberty are the better team, but the travel schedule could create problems for New York. We're leaning to Chicago, but our official recommendation is to pass on this game.

