The Tampa Bay Lightning continues their west coast trip as they visit the Vancouver Canucks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Canucks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Lightning come into the game sitting at 13-11-5 on the year. Last time out, they visited the Seattle Kraken. The Lighting started the game strong, scoring the first two goals of the game in the first period. Still, they would give up two goals in the second, to head into the final period tied. Jared McCann scored just 14 seconds into the third period giving the Kraken their first lead of the night, but at the 7:09 marker, Nicholas Paul tied the game up. It was go to overtime, where Nikita Kucherov scored his second of the game, as the Lightning won 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Canucks are 18-9-1 on the year. They are coming off a game with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canucks drew first, scoring just 6:17 into the game to take a 1-0 lead. In the second, it would be back and forth. The Canucks scored the first goal, but the Hurricanes answered. They would then score again, but once again the Hurricanes answered. Then, in the third, Stefan Noesen scored for the Hurricanes to tie the game, ut just 1:19 later, Elias Pettersson scored to give the Canucks the 4-3 lead, a score that would hold for the Canucks victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Canucks Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +105

Vancouver Canucks: -125

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How to Watch Lightning vs. Canucks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lightning Will Win

The Lighting sits 12th in the NHL this year in goals per game scoring 3.28 goals per contest. They are led by the NHL's leading goal scorer, Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov leads the team in goals, points, and assists this year for the Lightning. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 28 assists on the year, for a total of 47 points. He has been great on the power play as well, with seven goals and 15 assists when man-up this season. Joining him in having a solid year is Brayden Point. Point is second on the team in points, and one of four guys with ten or more goals this year. He comes into the game with 12 goals this year, plus 19 assists, good for 31 points. Six of the goals and 11 of the assists have come on the power play.

Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel both come into the game with ten goals on the year. Stamkos has his ten goals with 16 assists on the year, good for 26 points. Meanwhile, Hagel also comes in with ten goals and 16 assists. That places them tied for fourth on the team with 26 points this year. Victor Hedman, the defenseman, sits right in front of them with 27 points. He has five goals this year and 22 assists, good for 27 points.

The Lighting sits third in the NHL this year on power play conversion. They have converted 29.9 percent of their chances this year, with a league-leading 29 power-play goals this year. Meanwhile, when men are down, they have a success rate of 81.8 percent, which is good for 12th in the NHL.

The Lighting is expected to send Andrei Vasilevskiy to defend the goal today. He is 4-3-0 on the year with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Last time out was not his best game, giving up three goals on 29 shots, but since giving up six goals on 25 shots in two periods, Vasilevskiy has allowed just four goals on 79 shots over the last three games.

Why The Canucks Will Win

The Canucks are the leading team in the NHL in goals per game this year. They come in scoring 3.82 goals per game on the season. The leading scorer for the, in terms of goals, is Brock Boeser. He comes in with 18 goals on the year, with 14 assists, good for 32 points. He has scored eight of those goals and three of the assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, J.T. Miller comes in as the top man in terms of points. He has 15 goals this year with 25 assists, to give him 40 points on the season. Seven goals and ten assists have come on the power play for him.

Joining Miller in having a great year is Elias Pettersson. He enters the game with 11 goals on the season and 26 assists. That gives him 37 total points. The Canucks also get a lot of help from two offensive-minded blue-liners. Quinn Hughes enters the game with nine goals, and leads the team with 27 assists on the year, giving him 36 points. On the power play, he has 14 assists on the year. Meanwhile, Filip Hronek comes in with two goals and 24 assists on the year, giving him 26 total points, fifth on the team.

Like the Lighting, the Canucks power play has been one of the best in the NHL. They convert at a 26.0 percent rate, which is fifth in the league. Meanwhile, the penalty kill sits 27th in the NHL with just a 75.0 percent success rate.

Thatcher Demko will be in goal for the Canucks in this one. He is 13-7-0 on the year with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. While he is 2-1 in his last three starts, it has been a struggle. Demko has given up 12 goals on 80 shots in the last three games. That gives him a .850 save percentage and a 4.02 goals-against average in those games.

Final Lightning-Canucks Prediction & Pick

This game is going to come down to goaltending. Both of these can score well, and the Cancucks are the best-scoring team in the league this year. Still, Thatcher Demko has not been playing well, and Andrei Vasilevskiy has been playing great. Vasilevskiy should be able to slow down the Canucks some, which will make it a tight game. In tight games recently, Nikita Kucherov has put the team on his back and produced. He will be able to do the same in this one. Expect the game to be filled with plenty of scoring chances for each side, but the Lightning to come out on top.

Final Lightning-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Lightning ML (+105)