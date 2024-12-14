ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken will square off for the first time this season. The Lightning has owned the Kraken since their debuts in the league, winning four straight to start, then splitting the season series in 2023-24 with identical 4-3 overtime wins. Both teams have 15 wins on the year with two overtime losses, but Seattle has 14 losses with four extra games played. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Kraken prediction and pick.

Here are the Lightning-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Kraken Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+185)

Moneyline: -130

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 6 (-120)

Under: 6 (+100)

How To Watch Lightning vs. Kraken

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network, KHN

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lightning have been rolling along and are fourth in the Atlantic Division. However, they have three games on the Boston Bruins and are one point behind. Tampa Bay has been on a successful West Coast road trip, winning two of three games, with their only loss coming against the Edmonton Oilers. The Lightning have had four wins in their last six games and two over that span, in which they scored eight goals. They have elevated themselves to second in the league in goals, averaging 3.96 per game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has been doing enough to win games for his high-powered offense, allowing just eight goals over his last four starts. He still isn't performing up to his usual standards, but he doesn't have to be when his team is the second-best offense in the league. The only thing to monitor would be the Lightning's starting goaltender situation, as Vasilevskiy has played in every game on this road trip.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have points in five of their last six games, owning a 4-1-1 record. Seattle is just three points back of the last wildcard spot and has a favorable schedule with the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks in their upcoming games. Stealing a win against the Lightning in this game would put them in a great position to be in a playoff spot by next week. Seattle has wins against the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, and Boston Bruins over their recent winning stretch.

The Kraken could have the starting goaltender advantage in this game if Jonas Johansson starts for the Lightning. Johansson hasn't been good for the Lightning this season, recording a 4.48 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage.

Joey Daccord will start for the Kraken in this game after Philipp Grubauer started in their last game. Grubauer hasn't been having a good season, but he had a 33-save performance against the Bruins on Thursday night. Daccord has been the Kraken's better goalie this season, owning a 2.42 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

The Kraken's offense was a question mark coming into the season, but they have been performing well in their recent wins. In the four wins over their last six, the Kraken scored 21 goals.

Final Lightning-Kraken Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams' offenses have been performing well, but Vasilevskiy taking on Daccord has the potential to be an elite goaltending matchup. Take the goalies to come out on top in this game and help the game go under.

Final Lightning-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Under 6 (+100)