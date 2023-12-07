Two teams on winning streaks face off as continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Two teams on winning streaks face off as the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Lightning enter the game at 12-10-5 on the year, but they have lost four of their last six games. Last time out, they faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Lightning got up early in the game, and once again Nikita Kucherov was a part of the play. He assisted on the power play goal that gave the Lightning the 1-0 lead. In the second period, he scored the goal that made it 2-0, and the Lightning would add one more. The Penguins finally beat Andrei Vasilevkiy in the third period with just 53 seconds left, but the Lightning would win 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Predators come into the game sitting at 13-12-0. They have been playing great recently, winning eight of their last ten games. Last time out, they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks did take a 1 -0 lead in the first period, but the Predators would come back. In the second, they scored two goals just 26 seconds apart to take a 2-1 lead. Still, 32 seconds late, the Blackhawks tied it and then took the lade again 1:12 later. Later in the second, Ryan O'Reilly scored on the power play to tie it up once more. After a scoreless third period and overtime, the game went to a shootout, where the Predators would win the game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Predators Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +112

Nashville Predators: -134

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How to Watch Lightning vs. Predators

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lighting Will Win

Nikita Kucherov just had another two-point game. He has scored a point in the last 11 games, including five multi-point games, with a six-point game in there. He comes into the game with an NHL-leading 44 points this year. Kucherov leads the team in both goals and assists this year, with 17 goals and 27 assists on the season. Kucherov has also been great on the power play, with seven goals and 15 assists this year. Second on the team in points is Brayden Point, who comes into the game with 12 goals and 18 assists on the year, giving him 30 points.

Meanwhile, two players come into the game with ten goals each. Steven Stamkos has ten goals and 16 assists this year, good for 25 points. Further, he has four goals and ten assists on the power play this year. Brandon Hagel also has ten goals this year, with 13 assists, good for 23 points. Third on the team in points, and second on the team in assists comes from the blue line this year. Victor Headman comes in with 22 assists, plus he has five goals, good for 27 points. Meanwhile, fellow blueliner Mikhail Sergachev comes in sixth on the team in points with two goals and 15 assists.

The Lightning sits 11th in the NHL this year in goals per game. They are scoring 3.33 goals per game this year. On the power play this year, they are second in the league with a 31.9 percent conversion rate. They are also tenth on the penalty kill this year, sitting at an 83.8 percent success rate.

Jonas Johansson is expected to get the start in goal tonight. He is 8-5-5 on the year with a 3.44 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. His last outing was in relief, where he went one period, allowing two goals on nine shots. In ten of his last 12 starts, he has allowed three or more goals. Still, he is 3-4-3 in those games.

Why The Predators Will Win

The Predators sit 17th in the NHL in goals scored this year, with 3.16 goals per game on the season. The leader in goals, assists, and points this year is Filip Forsberg. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 16 assists, good for 29 points on the year. On the power play, he has a goal and nine assists. Meanwhile, Ryan O'Reilly comes in second on the team in goals, and the leader on the power play. O'Reilly comes in with 12 goals and 10 assists over the year, good for 22 points, also second on the team. He has seven goals and four assists this year on the power play.

Meanwhile, the Predators also get a lot of help from the blue line. Coming in third on the team in points this year is Roman Josi. He comes in with five goals and 13 assists on the year. He has also been solid on the power play as well, with three goals and five assists this year on the power play. Third on the team in goals is Colton Sissons. He enters the game with seven goals on the season, while he also has six assists for a total of 13 points. Further, Tommy Novak has been solid on the power play. He comes in with six goals this year and six assists, good for 12 points. Four goals and two assists have come on the power play this year.

The Predators come into the game sitting 16th on the power play this year, with a 19.8 percent conversion rate. They have scored 19 times on the power play this year. Meanwhile, they are 27th on the penalty kill this year, with a 73.7 percent success rate.

Juuse Saros is expected to be in the net in this one. He is 10-10-0 this year with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. In his two starts this month, he has come away with two wins already, while having a 1.92 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.

Final Lightning-Predators Prediction & Pick

These are two fairly evening-matched teams. The big difference right now is. going to be in the goal. Juuse Saros has been solid as of late and has allowed three or fewer goals in seven of his last eight games. Meanwhile, Jonas Johansson has allowed three or more in ten of his last 12 starts. The Predators do not score a ton, but with their match-up tonight, they will find the back of the net enough to take the win in this one.

Final Lightning-Predators Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (-134)