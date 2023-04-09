Les Rouge et Blanc visit the La Maison Jaune as France’s top flight action continues! It’s time to check our Ligue 1 odds series, starring our Nantes-Monaco prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Nantes recently won in its Coupe de France match against Lyon by a 1-0 scoreline. Nantes hopes to bounce back in the Ligue 1 after Reims gave them an 0-3 beating last timeout.

After being bumped off the Europa League by Byer Leverkusen, AS Monaco tallied a 2-1-2 record. Those two wins came lately over Ajaciio and Strasbourg, scoring six goals in that stretch,

Here are the Nantes-Monaco soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ligue 1 Odds: Nantes-Monaco Odds

FC Nantes: +270

AS Monaco FC: -105

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -134

Under 2.5 Goals: +110

How to Watch Nantes vs. Monaco

TV: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español

Stream: beIN SPORTS Connect, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling Latino, Sling World Sports,

Time: 11:05 AM ET / 8:05 AM PT

Why Nantes Can Beat Monaco

Nantes did not look like they had any fight in them a few weeks ago until they beat Lyon 1-0 in their last match. Prior to that, they went on a four-game stretch without a single win. Against Lyon, Ludovic Blas was the goal scorer in the 57th minute of the game. And by the end of 90 minutes, Nantes had 33% possession, six shots on target, and four corner kicks played.

In their last 5 matches, Nantes managed just one win, two draws, and two losses. Nantes are currently in 14th place on the table, with 30 points from 29 matches played. They have six wins, 12 draws, and 11 defeats so far this season and their goal ratio is 30:40.

The home team failed to win in seven straight league matches which brought them on the verge of dropping into the relegation zone. For the second straight year, they managed to advance to the French Cup final where they are the defending champions, but now they need to refocus quickly and avoid going down to the Second Division. Nantes seeks to enhance its 4-6-4 home record, where they put in 15 goals and garnered 18 points.

Antoine Kombouare and company will be looking to find the goalscoring services of Ludovic Blas, Andy Delort, and Mostafa Mohamed, who each have six goals. Ignatius Ganago and Moses Simon are joint assist leaders with three. Evan Guessand follows suit with four goal involvements.

After a stirring win in the Coupe de France, there will not be wholesale changes from Les Canaris. Nicolas Pallois could be rested here. Moses Simon and Pedro Chirivella were surprisingly left on the bench against Lyon and both could be options. Jaouen Hadjam, Charles Traore, and Quentin Merlin are injured.

Why Monaco Can Beat Nantes

Monaco is starting to get back their lost form after going winless in four matches. After those games, Monaco responded with a 2-0 win against AC Ajaccio and a 4-3 win against Strasbourg, with the latter being the latest match. In their last five matches, they had two wins, two losses, and one draw.

Vanderson was first to open the scoring for Monaco in the 19th minute against Strasbourg before the visitors grabbed the equalizer in the 32nd minute. Things went worse for Monaco after Guillermo Maripan scored an own-goal to give the visitors the lead. Monaco fought to get back in the game, with three quick goals in the second half. And in the 78th minute, Youssouf Fofana was sent off to reduce Monaco to just 10 men and they managed to secure the win even though the visitors grabbed a third goal in the 93rd minute.

Monaco is currently in 4th place, with 57 points from 29 matches played. They had 17 wins, six draws, and six defeats, while also posting a goal ratio of 61:40. Monaco hopes to improve its good away record. The Monacans have a 9-4-1 record on their travels, getting 31 points while fielding 28 goals.

The remaining focus for Monaco ahead of the final chapter of this season is directed toward the fight for the Champions League. They are three points away from the second-placed Lens and as well Marseille who are third in the standings. Monaco won two games in a row and has a winning record against Nantes. Wissam Ben Yedder leads the team with 17 goals while Aleksandr Golovin and Caio Henrique have seven goals each. Breel Embolo has 14 goal involvements while Eliesse Ben Seghir and Axel Disasi have five goal contributions.

Philippe Clement’s squad has some significant roster reduction. Breel Embolo remains a doubt after missing the win over Strasbourg. Kevin Volland is fit again, but unlikely to feature from the off. Vanderson impressed in a more advanced role at the weekend and could start there. Youssouf Fofana is unavailable after being sent off on Sunday. Jean Lucas is out while Myron Boadu, Malang Sarrm, and Krepin Diatta are doubtful.

Final Nantes-Monaco Prediction & Pick

Nantes remains a tough team in the Coupe de France, but Monaco outshines them in Ligue 1. This appears to be a high-scoring match in favor of the visitors.

Final Nantes-Monaco Prediction & Pick: Monaco (-105), Over 2.5 goals (-134)