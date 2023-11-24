The pairing of football with Black Friday shopping deals is a match made in heaven for Amazon; here's a wish list of product/play pairings.

With the inaugural Black Friday football game upon us between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets set to be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, the chance for corporate synergy is greater than a Jets three-and-out. Amazon already announced that deals will pop up during the game via a QR code, allowing football fans to shop as they watch.

The only question that remains is — just what deals will Amazon be advertising for football fans during this holiest of shopping days? The answer is as elusive as Tyreek Hill running a slant across the middle, but here is a list of distinct possibilities (assuming the goal of the broadcast is cheesy tie-ins to Amazon's best shopping deals of the day at the slightest hint of an opportunity or suggestion).

For example, when Jets linebacker Bryce Huff plays quarterback spy to Tua Tagovailoa and tracks his every move before coming up with a big sack, this would be a prime opportunity to mention Amazon's deal on Apple's AirTag Bluetooth Tracker.

Or when the Dolphins defense comes up with a big strip and fumble recovery at a key moment, what an organic way to bring up Amazon's deal for the TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Light Strip or the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip.

If Gang Green is able to defy the odds and drive down the field at some point to attempt a field goal, Amazon certainly won't want to miss the chance with a kicker on the field to advertise it's Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max electric scooter.

When Breece Hall is able to smoothly weave his way right through a small crevice in the Dolphins' defensive line and glide toward a first down, our corporate overlords would be remiss to not at least mention the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser.

When Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is on camera for the half-time interview, it might be a fitting occasion to mention the Blue Yeti USB Microphone — or at least have the sideline reporter mention it to McDaniel, since that guy sure loves the mic in his weekly press conferences.

If Robert Saleh is bemoaning a bad call to the referee, Amazon can fire up the QR code for its Athlon Optics Binoculars.

And when the Jets defense inevitably gets tired out and feels fried from getting no help on the offensive side of the ball, before viewership dips Amazon can give a shout-out to the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro.

Finally, if the Dolphins cover the spread and then some, and a route is in effect, Amazon might want to consider advertising its slew of robot vacuums on sale this year, since vacuums and the NY Jets both, well, you know.