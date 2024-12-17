Lil Wayne is handling his Super Bowl snub with grace, even showing love to Kendrick Lamar, who will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl LIX on February 11, 2025. Despite earlier disappointment, the New Orleans native expressed pride for Kendrick’s success while also reflecting on the situation, per BET.

During a recent appearance on The Skip Bayless Show, Wayne opened up about his feelings regarding the NFL’s decision and Lamar’s reference to him on GNX. Kendrick raps on the track’s opening line, “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down.” The line struck a chord with fans, given Lamar’s Super Bowl performance will take place at the Caesars Superdome, Wayne’s hometown turf.

Although Wayne admitted he hadn’t heard the song yet, he brushed off any notion of disappointment with Kendrick directly. “He didn’t let me down. He saw how much it meant to me,” Wayne explained. “It ain’t like he can control it or nothing.” Instead of harboring resentment, he spoke with Kendrick and gave him words of encouragement. “I wish him all the best. I told him he better kill it. He gotta kill it,” Wayne said, showing genuine respect for the Compton rapper.

The Fireman artist also addressed his initial reaction to missing out on what many believed was his rightful moment. “That hurt. Hurt a whole lot,” Wayne admitted. He shared how his expectations left him unprepared for the letdown, emphasizing that he blamed himself more than anyone else. However, his tone remained upbeat when discussing Lamar, recognizing Kendrick’s hard work as the reason for his success.

Wayne Clears the Air on Super Bowl Cameo

While fans speculated about a potential surprise appearance alongside Kendrick at the halftime show, Wayne shut down those hopes quickly. Speaking to Skip Bayless, he revealed he won’t even be in the country when the big game takes place. This news dashed dreams of a Lil Wayne cameo but highlighted the rapper’s ability to move forward without lingering frustration.

Wayne’s response underscores his maturity and appreciation for Kendrick’s achievements. Rather than fanning the flames of disappointment, he shifted the focus to Lamar’s opportunity to deliver an iconic performance. For Lil Wayne, Lamar’s success stems from relentless effort, and he respects that grind.

As the halftime show approaches, Kendrick Lamar faces high expectations, not just from fans but from Wayne himself. If Wayne’s words carry any weight, Kendrick knows he “better kill it.” And if history is any indicator, Lamar will rise to the occasion.