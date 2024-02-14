Lil Yachty has some expectations for this upcoming collab album with James Blake

Lil Yachty and James Blake are teaming up for a full-length album titled “Bad Cameo,” and Yachty wants one reaction above all: surprise, RollingStone reports.

“I think James has worked with a quite substantial amount of hip-hop artists, but this project is just like … It’s so left … for both of us,” Yachty said in a recent Instagram video. He's not wrong. Blake, the English singer-songwriter, has collaborated with Jay-Z, SZA, and even Andre 3000, but a partnership with the genre-bending Yachty? That's definitely left-field. “So,” he added, “It’s just gonna be like, ‘What the f–k? When they do this?'”

And it's not just the musical styles that Lil Yachty wants to subvert. He playfully emphasizes the contrast in their follower counts: “I don’t think people know that we know each other exist.” he declares, highlighting Blake's 5.2 million followers compared to his own 12.1 million. This playful jab adds fuel to the “unexpected” fire.

But for fans familiar with Yachty's adventurous spirit, this shouldn't be a total shock. Last year, he surprised everyone with “Let's Start Here,” a psychedelic rock departure from his rap roots. He's also recently collaborated with Drake on tracks like “What Would Pluto Do?” and “Away From Home,” further proving his genre fluidity.

Meanwhile, Blake, a two-time Grammy winner, is no stranger to diverse collaborations. His production credits span artists like Kanye West, Travis Scott, and even Beyoncé. “Substantial” doesn't even begin to describe his collaborator list.

So, when “Bad Cameo” drops (release date TBA), brace yourselves for musical fireworks. The clash of Yachty's playful raps and Blake's atmospheric production could be a genre-bending masterpiece, or a beautiful trainwreck. But one thing's for sure: it'll be anything but predictable.

Are you ready for the “What the f–k?!” moment Yachty is predicting? Buckle up, music fans, because “Bad Cameo” is coming soon, and it's set to break boundaries.