Singer Lily Allen and her Stranger Things actor David Harbour attended a New York Knicks game together despite rumors that they split.

They put on a public display of affection at the recent basketball game in NYC, according to the Daily Mail.

Both were pictured for the first time since questions arose about whether they were still together.

Lily Allen and David Harbour's marriage

It looked as if all was well, and they enjoyed spending quality time at the game as the Knicks took on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The pop star headed to America with her daughters Marnie, 10, and Ethel, 11, amid claims that she and David were living separate lives.

Rumors grew rampant when Lily hadn't been pictured with the Netflix star recently, and David also attended a dinner for Thom Browne's 20th anniversary alone on Monday.

Plus, last week, Lily unfollowed her husband on Instagram. David still follows Lily on the social platform, and, quite possibly, the unfollow is an accident.

All this being said, they seemed to brush off the speculations about their marriage and just enjoyed the NBA game. Lily was dressed casually in a beige jumper, black trousers, and trainers. David played around with a basketball in the meantime.

Allen recently dressed up as a Chucky doll for a Halloween party she hosted. Her husband didn't attend this, which again fueled rumors that they broke up.

You can never trust the tabloids, and the couple seems quite content at the moment, even if they don't do everything together all of the time. Rumors are rumors, but as of now, it seems Lily Allen and David Harbour are fine — and enjoying watching basketball.