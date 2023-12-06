Lionel Messi has disclosed that he was genuinely tempted to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League before his move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has disclosed that he was genuinely tempted to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League before ultimately deciding on a move to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), reported by GOAL. Messi, who left Paris Saint-Germain in the summer as a free agent, considered various options before settling on the vibrant football landscape of the United States.

The Argentine maestro, speaking to Time, expressed his initial desire to return to Barcelona, a move that proved unfeasible. Subsequently, Messi contemplated the possibility of following in the footsteps of his eternal rival Ronaldo, who had ventured into the competitive Saudi Pro League. Messi acknowledged the rapid development of football in Saudi Arabia, with the league emerging as a potent force on the global stage.

The decision-making process for Messi boiled down to a choice between the Saudi Pro League and MLS, both offering intriguing prospects. Opting for the latter, Messi's move to Inter Miami has been nothing short of transformative for U.S. soccer. His impact was immediately felt as Inter Miami clinched the Leagues Cup, and his magnetic influence even persuaded former Barcelona colleagues Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets to join him.

While the Saudi Pro League has made significant investments to attract football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema, Messi resisted its allure, ultimately choosing American soccer. The buzz around Messi's arrival is evident as Inter Miami has reportedly sold out 2024 season tickets, a testament to the magnetism of the legendary forward.

Lionel Messi is currently enjoying a well-deserved break after a successful MLS campaign. Despite the offseason, he has been spotted diligently working in the gym. Inter Miami is gearing up for the next season, set to kick off with a pre-season friendly against El Salvador on January 19. There are speculations that another former Barça teammate, Luis Suárez, might join Messi in Miami for a season, although Suárez has hinted at potential retirement due to a troubling knee issue.