Join Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on their globetrotting pre-season journey, spanning El Salvador, Texas, and now Saudi Arabia.

Under Lionel Messi's leadership, Inter Miami has embarked on a 7,468-mile flight to Saudi Arabia, marking the next phase of their globetrotting pre-season campaign. Having already played matches in El Salvador and Texas, the team is gearing up for two more games in Saudi Arabia, including a highly anticipated clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr on February 1. This international journey provides valuable opportunities for refining skills and tactics and strengthens the team's bonds.

Amidst the demanding schedule, the Inter Miami squad had a special plan for Luis Suárez, who celebrated his 37th birthday on the flight. As the former Barcelona striker boarded the plane, little did he know that a surprise awaited him. The team showcased their tight-knit camaraderie by turning the mundane act of traveling into a celebration. Messi, Jordi Alba, and the rest of the players flashed smiles and stylish Louis Vuitton luggage, capturing the joyous spirit within the squad.

The surprise birthday celebration for Suárez exemplifies the sense of unity that extends beyond the football field. Despite the challenges of a globetrotting pre-season, Inter Miami celebrates milestones, creating lasting memories for the players and fostering a positive team dynamic.

Packed and ready for the adventures, Inter Miami's journey continues, with no imminent return home for another couple of weeks. This international exposure prepares the team for the upcoming season and serves as a unique bonding experience, contributing to the collective spirit crucial for pitch success. As the players embrace the challenges and celebrations of their globetrotting football journey, fans eagerly anticipate the exciting season that lies ahead for Inter Miami.