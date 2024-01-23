Discover Lionel Messi's lavish Miami dinner with Barcelona legends and Hollywood star Sofia Vergara, showcasing the glamorous side.

Lionel Messi, the football maestro who made waves with his high-profile move to Inter Miami last summer, is making headlines off the pitch with a luxurious dinner at Papi Steak Miami. The Argentine sensation, along with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez, and Barcelona legend Jordi Alba, enjoyed an unforgettable evening in the bright lights of Miami, further solidifying their camaraderie. Actress Sofia Vergara, renowned for her role in Modern Family, added an unexpected touch of Hollywood glamour to the star-studded gathering.

Messi, 36, has seamlessly transitioned to life in the U.S. since joining David Beckham's MLS side, Inter Miami. His on-field impact has been extraordinary, with 11 goals and five assists in 14 matches during his debut season. During the off-season, Messi is immersing himself in the vibrant Miami lifestyle, and Friday night's dinner was a testament to the city's allure.

Daquela velha expressão “4 é par.” e no estilo. Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, Luis Suarez e Sofia Balbi são visto no Papi Steak (Miami) ontem a noite.pic.twitter.com/yJZb7LaIvN — ؘ (@antonelainfo) January 21, 2024

TMZ reports that Messi spared no expense during the dinner, allegedly spending a staggering $1,000 [£790] on a steak shared with his childhood sweetheart, Antonela. The photo shared by Sofia Vergara on social media captures the essence of the evening, with the Hollywood star expressing her love for Miami.

The presence of former Barcelona teammates Suarez and Alba, coupled with the unexpected addition of Sofia Vergara, underscored the global appeal of football and the unique camaraderie among these celebrated personalities. As Messi continues to explore the vibrant culture and entertainment scene in Miami, moments like these add a touch of celebrity allure to his American adventure.

While Messi's impact on the pitch has already solidified his place in Inter Miami's history, his off-field escapades with Barcelona comrades and Hollywood royalty create an exciting narrative, blending the worlds of sports and entertainment in the dazzling city of Miami.