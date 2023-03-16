Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

PSG is a club in shambles after once again crashing out in the Champions League Round of 16 last week, despite having one of the most devastating attacks in Europe with Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. There could also be some major changes this summer, with the Argentine yet to sign a new deal with the French giants. That’s fueled the talks around Messi’s future, with his father reportedly visiting both Barcelona and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for meetings in the past week. However, the one rumor opening the most eyes across North America in particular is the possibility of Messi taking his talents to the MLS and joining David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Although a reunion with Barca would surely be a thrill for fans at Camp Nou while a move to Saudi Arabia where he’d likely become the highest-paid player ever and get to compete against Cristiano Ronaldo on a regular basis, heading overseas to the US is the best option.

It doesn’t matter where Messi plays, he is going to be an immediate hit. We’ve already seen numerous stars over the years come to the MLS, including Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and others. Messi becomes the most popular name to join that list and in the process, would instantly become the wealthiest player in the league. That title currently belongs to Lorenzo Insigne at $14 million per season. He plays for Toronto FC.

Messi accomplished everything there is to accomplish in Europe. Numerous Champions League titles, countless domestic trophies, and a World Cup with his country last year. Going back to Barcelona and competing for more silverware is an option, but they’re not exactly in the financial position to afford him. As for Saudi Arabia, the caliber is simply not at his level. One could only imagine it would be a cakewalk for him.

Although the MLS isn’t exactly world-class, he already has a home down in Miami, gets to play for Beckham’s club, and Phil Neville is the current boss. There are fantastic football minds around him. Oh, and he’d skyrocket the popularity of the league, never mind becoming an absolute god in America. I mean, MLS commissioner Don Garber already said they would be flexible to make a Lionel Messi transfer become a reality. Everyone wants this to happen in North America, including current Inter players, who have already voiced what a Messi transfer would do for football in the country.

Great players like Messi want to compete for silverware. Other than the Ligue 1 title, that’s not exactly happening in Paris. They’re frankly not a good enough side to win the Champions League and there have been reports of drama in the locker room.

Lionel Messi can literally play at 50% and still light up the MLS. We’re talking about arguably the GOAT of football. Also, everyone that doesn’t live in the States dreams of doing so, especially in a beautiful city like Miami.

The Argentine international needs to seriously consider Major League Soccer. He can be a game-changer for football in America and in the process, become the greatest player the league has ever seen. Inter Miami will do anything to sign him and will offer him the world.

Unless Lionel Messi still has a burning desire to try and win more trophies in Europe, then his eyes must be set on the MLS.