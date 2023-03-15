Could PSG star Lionel Messi be joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia? According to various reports, that could be a possibility later this year.

Messi’s PSG contract expires in the summer and rumors about his future have been rife of late. While PSG were previously said to be the only team discussing a proposal with the World Cup winner, things seem to have changed now.

As per El Chiringuito (via FourFourTwo), Messi has not “ruled out” the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia. Additionally, El Chiringuito notes that Messi’s father and agent Jorge is demanding a salary of €600 million from Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Marca reports an offer of €220 million per season is being prepared to lure Messi to Saudi Arabia. Speaking of Messi’s father, he was recently pictured in Riyadh to further fuel speculation.

رئيس أكاديمية مهد الرياضية الأستاذ عبدالله حماد @AfHammad14 وأحد المقربين من سمو #وزير_الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز الفيصل يلتقي والد الاسطورة ميسي والذي يعتبر وكيل أعمال ابنه داخل الأراضي السعودية .. pic.twitter.com/iDK3tIFWZD — أحمد العجلان (@ahmad2man) March 14, 2023

It should be noted that Messi’s father may have been there for commercial deals.

That said, the PSG forward is already an ambassador for Saudi Arabia and with Ronaldo already joining Al-Nassr last year, the gulf nation is looking to further expand its profile in the beautiful game by attracting the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Saudi Arabia is not the only option for Messi, though. There’s been talk of a move to MLS while a Barcelona homecoming is also said to be a possibility.

As things stand, however, Messi seems keen to continue at the highest level and that means staying in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Whether it’s at PSG or Barcelona remains to be seen for now.