Thierry Henry, a former Barcelona teammate of Lionel Messi, has spoken out in defense of the Argentine superstar's time at PSG, reported by GOAL. Messi's two-year tenure at PSG fell short of the sky-high expectations that accompanied his move from Barcelona.

While Messi scored 32 goals in 75 matches for PSG and won three trophies with the club, his time in Paris was not without challenges. Henry attributed some of these difficulties to the sheer star power of PSG's front line, which also featured Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Henry explained that orchestrating an effective structure and organization with three attacking talents of that caliber was a complex task, saying, “I know you're going to laugh again, but how do you play with all three (Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe) at the same time?”

When questioned about whether Messi and his fellow forwards could have been more invested, Thierry Henry disagreed, stating, “I can't say that. For what? Because it happened to me. When he (Messi) played with the Argentina team, a structure. There are not three Messis, just him. You put him in a framework where he alone is the boss [and he will shine].”

Messi left PSG when his contract expired in June and subsequently joined Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS). Since his move to the United States, Messi has been in superb form, scoring 11 goals in his first 11 appearances for Inter Miami.

While PSG continues to compete in both the Champions League and Ligue 1 without Lionel Messi, the Argentine is thriving in his new adventure in the MLS, showcasing his enduring brilliance on the football field.