PSG has offered a positive update on star forward Kylian Mbappe‘s injury, calming fears after he sustained a knee issue while on international duty with France, reported by GOAL.

The talented striker missed France's recent 2-1 loss to Germany due to the knee problem, but PSG has reported that he is already back in training with the team. This positive development comes after “a reassuring clinical examination of his patellar tendon,” indicating that he may be fit to feature in PSG's upcoming match against Nice.

Mbappe's absence was notably felt during France's defeat to Germany, but his return to training will be a relief for PSG fans. The Ligue 1 champions will be eager to see their star player back on the pitch as they aim to secure a third consecutive victory, with the upcoming match against Nice on the horizon.

As one of the most exciting and prolific players in world football, Mbappe's presence is always a significant boost for PSG. His speed, creativity, and clinical finishing make him a key asset for the team, and his return from injury will provide a welcome boost as PSG continues its campaign.

The injury update will also come as a relief for France's national team, as they look ahead to important fixtures in their World Cup qualifying campaign. Mbappe's form and fitness are crucial for the French squad, and any extended absence would have been a significant blow.

While PSG fans will hope to see Kylian Mbappe return to action promptly, the final decision on his availability for the upcoming match will likely depend on further assessments by the club's medical staff. Regardless, the positive news of his return to training is a promising sign for both PSG and France.