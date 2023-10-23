Inter Miami‘s young defender Tyler Hall has set his sights on representing the United States at the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, reported by GOAL. The 17-year-old, who currently captains his country's U17 team, expressed his ambitions despite being yet to make his competitive debut for his MLS club with Lionel Messi.

Hall, recognized as a hot prospect in the world of football, is eager to secure a spot in the senior USMNT squad ahead of the prestigious tournament. Despite his young age, he possesses remarkable skills, especially in one-on-one situations, displaying patience and speed to win the ball from opponents. Hall also values his ability to understand and command the game, making him a potential leader on the field. Moreover, he is adept at finding passes and aims to enhance his skillset further.

The teenager draws inspiration from renowned defenders like Virgil van Dijk and Sergio Ramos, striving to incorporate their qualities into his own game. While acknowledging the significance of representing the USA on the international stage, Hall remains focused on his development and training at Inter Miami, where he has the opportunity to learn from football legends like Lionel Messi.

As Tyler Hall continues his journey with Inter Miami, there is a possibility that his breakthrough in professional football could occur during the 2024 MLS season. With his determination and talent, he aims to make significant strides toward achieving his ultimate goal of joining the USMNT in the 2026 World Cup.