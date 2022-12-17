By JR Malabanan · 4 min read

Lionel Messi is an Argentine soccer player who currently plays for the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a soccer field. As of this writing, he currently holds the record for most Ballon d’Or awards with seven — an award given to the best football player in a single season. On top of that, he holds multiple individual accolades such as the most goals in La Liga (474), most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and the UEFA Champions League (8), and most international goals by a South American male (96). As for trophies, he has won 10 La Liga titles, 1 Ligue 1 title, 4 UEFA Champions League trophies, 3 UEFA Super Cups, and 3 FIFA Club World Cups. However, in this article, we will be talking about Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

Lionel Messi’s wife: Antonela Roccuzzo

The Argentine forward has been with his significant other for more than a decade now, and they have been married for five years. Despite his status as one of the most well-known soccer players in history, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have lived a private life.

Antonela Roccuzzo was born on February 26th, 1988, in Rosario, Argentina — the same hometown as Lionel Messi. She was a childhood friend of the Argentine star and they have known each other since she was five years old. On top of that, she is the cousin of former midfielder and current soccer coach Lucas Scaglia.

As for her studies, Roccuzzo earned a degree in humanities and social sciences from the National University of Rosario. She then began her postgraduate studies in dentistry but chose to drop out in order to support Messi.

Let us now learn more about the relationship between the longtime Argentine couple.

As we all know, Messi and Roccuzzo met each other when they were kids in Rosario, Argentina. Messi is known for his shyness, but that was not the case with Antonela as he frequented the house of Lucas Scaglia so that he could have a chance to see her. However, Messi left their hometown as an adolescent to pursue a soccer career with La Liga giants Barcelona FC.

Unfortunately, in 2005, her best friend, Ursula Notz, died in a car accident. When Messi discovered the news, he flew back to Argentina from Barcelona in order to comfort Roccuzzo. They have been in touch ever since.

Following their re-connection, the couple kept their relationship private until around 2008-2009 when Messi confirmed that he has a girlfriend in an interview. The pair went public during a carnival in Sitges after the Barcelona-Espanyol Derby.

In 2012, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo welcomed their first child, Thiago Messi. While she was pregnant, Messi celebrated the coming arrival of their first child during Argentina’s match against Ecuador by placing the ball under his shirt after scoring a goal.

In April 2015, Lionel Messi confirmed the couple was expecting their second child. Two years later, Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi tied the knot at a luxury hotel in Rosario, Argentina, named Hotel City Center.

Their wedding was dubbed “Wedding of the Century” as it was attended by the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero, as well as Barcelona legends Xavi Hernandez, Carlos Puyol and Samuel Eto’o. It has also been reported that the guests’ phones were banned and over 450 police officers were hired to manage public hoopla surrounding the event.

A few months later, the couple announced they were expecting their third child. Ciro Messi was born in 2018. The couple now have three children together, exp and they are surely experiencing the highs and lows of raising a family.

“You grow and you learn. You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking and it also helped me grow,” Messi said .

He also heaped praise on Antonela Roccuzzo for holding down the fort at home.

“My wife, Antonela, has lots of great qualities. I really admire how she deals with the day to day, she is always in a good mood and she approaches problems admirably. She is highly intelligent and well rounded in all aspects of life.”

As of this writing, Lionel Messi has led Argentina to the final stage of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar. And, of course, Antonela Roccuzzo is with the soccer legend as he continues to chase his goal of winning his first World Cup title.

For now, that is all we know about Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.