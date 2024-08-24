ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Lions had a fantastic season and ventured to the NFC Championship. We're here to roar loudly as we share our NFL odds series and make a Lions 2024 over-under win total prediction and pick.

The Lions started their season with a loud statement, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on the road at Arrowhead Stadium. Then, they followed that up with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. But the Lions followed that up with four straight wins, including wins on the road over the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Baltimore Ravens destroyed them. Detroit recovered from this by reeling off three consecutive wins.

But a loss to the Packers at home on Thanksgiving hampered their momentum. After bouncing back with a win in New Orleans over the Saints, they laid an egg against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Lions won three of four to end the season, finishing 12-5.

The Lions bolstered their defense by trading for cornerback Carlton Davis III and signing defensive tackle D.J. Reader and cornerback Amik Robertson. But the Lions also lost wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Detroit focused on defense for the first two picks, trading up to grab cornerback Terrion Arnold. Then, they drafted cornerback Enris Rakestraw Jr. Offensive tackle Giovanni Manu was their next selection, and running back Sione Vaki was their fourth-round pick.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions Win Total Odds

Over 10.5 Wins: -132

Under 10.5 Wins: +108

Why The Lions Will Win Over 10.5 Wins

The Lions have one of the best squads in the NFL. Their explosive offense contributed much of the momentum that helped carry them to the NFC Title Game.

Jared Goff had a productive season, passing for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Now, he will get a chance to build on a good season and feed the ball to some of the best playmakers in the game. It all starts with his running backs, who run behind the best offensive line in football.

Jahmyr Gibbs is trending toward a return after suffering a preseason injury. If the Lions can keep him healthy, he will be even more explosive than last season, when he rushed 182 times for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 316 yards and one score. David Montgomery also was solid, rushing 219 times while garnering 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the best receivers in the game and will certainly be a threat all over the field after catching 119 passes for 1,515 yards and gathering 10 touchdowns. Meanwhile, tight end Sam LaPorta will look to capitalize on his rookie season, where he had 86 receptions for 889 yards, along with 10 scores.

The Lions expect to be better on defense. After struggling in the secondary, they did a lot to shore up their secondary. They also expect to be tougher against the pass to prevent the meltdown they suffered in the NFC Championship.

The Lions will win more than 11 games because they will run the ball down every team's throat. Then, they will defend the run and be better against the pass.

Why The Lions Will Not Win Over 10.5 Wins

The Lions were an amazing story last season. But things could always unravel, and they could fall short of expectations. Furthermore, they play in the same division as the Packers, and the Bears will be better.

Have they fixed the secondary to the extent where the team will be better? That remains to be seen. However, the obstacles on the schedule could easily factor in more losses. The Los Angeles Rams will be a tough first opponent, as will the Tampa Bay Bucs, both playoff rematches. The Lions also have game-road tilts against the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and 49ers. Likewise, they have a tough battle with the Buffalo Bills.

However, playing their own division will also present some challenges. After going 4-2 against the division last season, the Lions could break the 10-win barrier by replicating that feat. Jordan Love will present a major obstacle for the Lions, as he could lead the Packers to a season sweep if Detroit does not execute their plays. Caleb Williams makes the Bears better, and they will be a tougher challenge.

The Lions will not win 10 games because they have a tougher schedule that includes games against some of the best teams in the league. Plus, their division will be better.

Final Lions Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Lions will have a bigger target on their back. Still, they seemed to get better. Detroit has one of the best squads in the NFL and will certainly be up to the task. Expect them to run it back. Assuming they stay healthy, the Lions will find a way to win 11 games this season and cover the over on the spread. The offense is extremely powerful, and the defense is stout enough for the Lions to do enough to win 11 games.

Final Lions Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 10.5 Wins -132