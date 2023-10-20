We have a Detroit Lions Week 7 game scheduled against the Baltimore Ravens. The Lions are coming off a much-needed and dominant win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. The Lions will now face the Ravens in Week 7, and some projections for this game could make or break the Lions' season. As the Lions prepare to face the Ravens, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Detroit.

Detroit Lions Lost in Week 6

The Lions won against the Buccaneers in Week 6 with a final score of 20-6. The Lions' defense played a significant role in the victory by intercepting Baker Mayfield once and limiting the Buccaneers to 251 yards of total offense. The Buccaneers were only able to score two field goals of 33 and 36 yards on their only possessions that ended in Detroit's red zone.

Despite losing their leading rusher David Montgomery to injury, the Lions were able to overcome this setback with Goff's arm and a stingy defense. Goff threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns. These included a 27-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown and a 45-yard pass to Jameson Williams. The Lions' defense only gave up six points, which is a testament to their strong performance throughout the game. With this win, the Lions are off to their fastest start since 2011 and share the NFL's best record at 5-1.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our four bold predictions for the Detroit Lions as they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7.

Goff Goes Off

In Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers, Goff had a truly impressive performance, finishing with a 107.5 passer rating. While the Lions have primarily relied on their defense and run game for wins this season, Goff showcased his skills with a season-high 44 pass attempts. He displayed the ability to connect with his receivers for significant plays, completing six passes for more than 20 yards. That included a 47-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams. So far this season, Goff has had either 300 passing yards or three touchdowns in three of the six games played. After his Week 6 performance with 353 passing yards and two touchdowns, it may be time to have faith in Goff. This is especially true with his receiving corps now healthy. Despite the Ravens' defense being one of the toughest against quarterbacks, Goff should have a solid outing. We have him going over 300 yards again with a 100-plus passer rating.

Amon-Ra Amazes

Amon-Ra St. Brown had a remarkable game in Week 6. He recorded 12 receptions on 15 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown during the win against the Buccaneers. St. Brown had returned from a one-game absence due to an abdominal injury but showed no signs of being affected by it. He achieved season-high numbers in targets, receptions, and yards. He also had key receptions of 27 and 23 yards, one of which resulted in a touchdown. Although St. Brown has been limited to seven or eight targets in three of his five games this season, he has managed to surpass 100 receiving yards on three occasions. He should easily pass 100 yards again in Week 7.

What do you notice in this video of #Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YrJbEiM41S — Matt Broder (@mattbro21) October 19, 2023

Sam Sees Action

Sam LaPorta had a challenging game, with four receptions on 11 targets for 36 yards in Week 6. Despite being questionable due to a calf injury, LaPorta played through it but couldn't convert that into significant yardage. Notably, he had his lowest yardage total of the season. The positive aspect is that LaPorta continued to play a significant role in the offense despite Detroit's full complement of pass catchers being available. LaPorta's calf injury, which flared up last week, was managed. As such, he played a typical 84 percent of snaps in the game. He will have one more practice session to prove his fitness before the upcoming game in Baltimore. However, we think he should still see action in the majority of the snaps.

The Lions Line Up a W

The Lions are a really well-balanced team. Yes, even with Montgomery sidelined, rookie Jahmyr Gibbs should step up. Although Baltimore boasts a strong defense, their offensive identity is still evolving. Also, their return from London might affect their performance early in the game. The Ravens have a formidable defense and Justin Tucker's kicking prowess, but they will need to generate more offense to contend with the Lions. This is especially true considering St. Brown's outstanding performance. Detroit's defense, as seen in Week 1, can also be a formidable force on the road against top quarterbacks. The Ravens' offensive performance remains uncertain, and they might struggle to make headway while Goff leads the Lions' offense to another impressive display.

Looking Ahead

As the Detroit Lions prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, there are several exciting storylines to follow. Goff's recent strong performances and the return of St. Brown to peak form offer hope for Lions fans. In addition, LaPorta's continued involvement in the offense, despite some struggles, indicates the team's trust in its young talent. Moreover, the Lions' balanced approach and formidable defense present a significant challenge to the Ravens. Their offensive consistency remains a question mark. With these elements in mind, the upcoming matchup promises to be a fascinating contest. Fans will eagerly await the outcome, hoping for another Lions victory in what has already been an intriguing season.