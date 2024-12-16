The Detroit Lions are taking on the Buffalo Bills, and things are not going well. Detroit fell behind 14-0 early in the game. And at one point, they trailed 35-14. At this time, the score is 35-21 entering the fourth quarter. But the Lions are without standout defensive tackle Alim McNeill due to injury.

McNeill was visibly hurt after a defensive stop in the third quarter. Trainers came out to check on the Detroit star, who was clearly frustrated as he walked to the sideline. Eventually, the team received unfortunate news. McNeill was ruled out for the remainder of this Week 15 clash against the Bills with a knee injury.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more updates.