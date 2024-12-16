The Detroit Lions have been the NFL's dominant team from the start of the season until well into December. They have overcome multiple defensive injuries and found a way to win nearly every week. However, their defense faltered badly in their Week 15 home game against the Buffalo Bills.

By the time the two teams had reached the midway point of the 4th quarter, the Bills had already put 45 points on the scoreboard. That's the most points allowed by a team to enter a regular-season game with at least 12 wins in the Super Bowl era.

The Bills would go on to add another field goal and they outlasted the Lions 48-42 and ended Detroit's 11-game winning streak. The Lions had not suffered a loss since dropping their Week 2 game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Injuries suffered by the Lions throughout the season certainly contributed to their struggles against the Bills, but Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has been on an incredible hot streak. A week after running for 3 touchdowns and passing for 3 more against the Los Angeles Rams, Allen threw 2 TD passes against the Lions and also ran for 2 more scores.

The Lions defense had a very difficult time containing the explosive Bills offense. They had managed a number of inspired performances in recent weeks despite their injuries, but Buffalo did not hesitate to attack their wounded opponents. The Bills scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game and while the Lions attempted to join the battle behind Jared Goff and their own explosive offense, they were never quite able to make a full recovery.

Bills recover late onside kick to clinch triumph

The Bills gave up a late touchdown pass from Goff to Jameson Williams with 12 seconds remaining. The Lions attempted an onside kick, but they were unable to make the recovery on the up-the-middle attempt and that allowed the Bills to secure the win.

In addition to Allen — who completed 23 of 34 passes for 362 yards and also ran for 68 yards — the Bills had several major contributors. Running back James Cook had 14 carries for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 41-yard burst at the start of the third quarter. Fellow running back Ty Johnson caught 5 passes for a team-leading 114 receiving yards. Khalil Shakir and Ray Davis caught TD passes from Allen.

The Bills gained 559 yards against the Lions defense and averaged 8.2 yards per play.

Goff did everything he could to keep the Lions in the game. He completed 38 of 59 passes for 494 yards with 5 scoring passes. Goff did not throw an interception. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 14 of 18 targets for 193 yards with 1 touchdown. He also had 1 crucial fumble that was recovered by the Bills.

Tight end Sam LaPorta caught 7-111-0 while running back Jahmyr Gibbs caught 5-83-1.