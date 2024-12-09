The Detroit Lions just keep on winning. Detroit won a tight divisional matchup against Green Bay in Week 14, logging their 11th win in a row. The Lions are looking like one of the best teams in the NFL right now and seemingly cannot be stopped.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell cannot receive enough praise for the job he's done building his team. Not only do the Lions have a ton of talented players, but they also play their hearts out just like their head coach. That is exactly what you want to see from an NFL head coach. And that's ignoring his incredibly gutsy fourth-down decisions that have won the Lions more games than lost.

Next up for the Lions is what could be a Super Bowl preview against the Bills. Buffalo comes into this game angry after losing 44-42 to the Rams on Sunday.

Can the Lions keep their winning streak alive and get another huge W against the Bills on Sunday? Or will they fall to one of the top teams in the AFC?

Below we will explore three Lions bold predictions ahead of this crucial Week 15 matchup against the Bills.

Jared Goff throws for more passing yards than Josh Allen in high-scoring affair

Jared Goff is having an incredible 2024 season. Goff has thrown for 3,265 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. These are great numbers, especially considering that half of those interceptions came in one game. A game the Lions won, by the way.

Detroit's dominant running game sometimes overshadows just how good Goff is playing. The Lions would not be the dominant offense they are without Goff orchestrating everything before the snap.

Goff is a very different quarterback than Josh Allen. However, you can't argue with the results.

I believe that Goff will demonstrate that pocket passers can still get the job done at a high level, even in the modern NFL.

My prediction: Goff will throw for more passing yards than Allen on Sunday. At first glance this sounds incredibly bold, but when you dig into the stats it actually isn't that aggressive. Goff has more passing yards on the season and his best game of the season features more yards than Allen's best game.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs dominate once again

There is no better running back tandem in the NFL than David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The pair is affectionately known as Sonic and Knuckles, and it is an apt description. Both backs are incredibly quick, but can also punish defenders who try to tackle them.

When these two have a good game, the Lions are almost unstoppable on offense. Detroit has found ways to win games where these two are not dominating the competition, including their most recent win against the Packers.

Luckily, Buffalo do not present the same type of threat on defense. The Bills could be in for another rough game after surrendering 44 points to a Rams offense that is good, but nowhere near as dangerous as the Lions'.

My prediction: Sonic and Knuckles will have their best game of the season as a duo. They combined for 218 all-purpose yards against the Jaguars in a 52-6 beatdown, so let's use that as our measuring stick. I believe Montgomery and Gibbs will combine for over 250 all-purpose yards between the two of them. If this does happen, there's almost no way that the Lions lose this game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown leads the Lions in receiving yards, hauls in two touchdowns

Perhaps no Lions player is a better example of Detroit's culture than Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The shifty receiver may not be the fastest or strongest player at his position, but he is the most tenacious. St. Brown is equally happy catching a touchdown pass or laying a critical block on a running play.

When Goff and St. Brown have a good game, the Lions almost always win. That was certainly the case on Thanksgiving in 2022 when the Bills and Lions faced off most recently. In that game, St. Brown hauled in nine receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.

On paper, the Lions expect to dominate the Bills in the running game. That will keep them competitive in the game from wire to wire. However, they will need one of their receivers like St. Brown to step up and have a big game if they actually want to beat the Bills.

I believe that St. Brown will show up in a big game and have his best performance of the season.

My prediction: St. Brown will lead the Lions in receptions and receiving yards on Sunday. What's more, he will find the end zone at least twice.