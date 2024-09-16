The Detroit Lions suffered a brutal loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. They fell 20-16 despite Aidan Hutchinson's 4.5 sacks because they could not move the ball on offense. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown left the game with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. Lions fans can rejoice, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that all is good with the star wideout.

“Despite being hobbled during Sunday’s game, Lions WR Amon-Ra initially was determined to have only a contusion and cramping, per source.” Schefter posted the update on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday morning.

Lions fans and St Brown fantasy owners have to be thrilled with this update. It was not a great start for the star wide receiver, who made two catches for 16 yards in the season opener. He broke out in Week 2, hauling in 11 balls for 119 yards but did not hit paydirt. Now, he should have a chance to build on this second game against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Lions are considered one of the favorites in the NFC because of their great year last season. They were leading at halftime of the NFC Championship Game but let it slip away, losing to the 49ers. With the entire cast of characters returning, they should challenge for their first Super Bowl again.

They are surely thankful that Amon-Ra St Brown did not suffer a serious injury in Week 2. How will they respond to the brutal defeat in Week 3? And are they still favorites in the NFC?

Amon-Ra St Brown can lead Lions to first NFC title

This offseason, the Lions made key decisions on Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St Brown. Both players received massive extensions, signifying their importance to the rebirth of the Lions franchise. While Jared Goff has been solid as the quarterback, his supporting cast is the reason they have become an NFC powerhouse.

St Brown became a star on the field and in fantasy football last season. He was the third-best wide receiver in fantasy circles last year and finished as a first-team All-Pro selection in real life. A star wide receiver is key in the NFL these days and St Brown has proven he can be that for the Lions.

St Brown starred in a loss for the Lions in Week 2. Jared Goff threw a brutal second-half interception that sealed the win for the Buccaneers on a day the offense only scored 16 points. Dan Campbell mismanaged the clock at the end of the first half and cost the team three points as well.

A 1-1 start is not the worst-case scenario for the Lions. Their overtime win over the Rams looms large as very few teams make the playoffs after starting 0-2. Now, the high-flying Cardinals face a stout Lions defense in what should be a great game. The Packers and Bears are all 1-1, each a game behind the 2-0 Vikings.

Expect Amon-Ra St Brown to flash against the Cardinals in his return from injury in Week 3. With games after that against the Seahawks, Cowboys, and Vikings, the Lions need their star wide receiver to be healthy and producing soon.