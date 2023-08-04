Detroit Lions fans aren't used to going into a season with any hype surrounding the team, but that appears to be the case this season. Last year, the Lions got off to a dreadful 1-6 start and everyone had written them off. Then, Detroit shockingly turned the season around and won eight of their last 10 to finish the season 9-8, narrowly missing the playoffs. Now, the Lions are the favorite in the NFC North ahead of the 2023 season.

With all the buzz around the team, Lions fans are more excited for the start of the NFL season than they've been in a long time. In fact, they're so excited that season tickets have been sold out for the first time is Ford Field history. With the expectations so high, Lions players know they need to stay focused.

“For us, we’ve still got to go out there and put the work in,” Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said in a video posted by Eric Woodyard. “I feel like that’s the message that us as players want to let everyone know is nothing’s gonna be handed to us.”

Much of the NFL world fell in love with the Lions last season because of their underdog mentality that was featured in “Hard Knocks”, a show that followed the Lions through training camp last season. Things have changed a lot for the organization since that show aired. Even though Detroit is considered the favorite to win the division this season by many, that underdog mentality isn't going anywhere.