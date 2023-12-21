Lions OC Ben Johnson hypes up DC Aaron Glenn as a worthy head coaching candidate

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is one of the top head coaching candidates heading into 2024. Johnson has schemed up a Lions offense that is top-5 in total yards, passing yards rushing yards and points per game. His results and the ability to get the best out of players like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and David Montgomery are just a couple of the reasons he's become such an appealing candidate.

However, when asked about his upcoming opportunities to become a head coach, Johnson deflected the question to why Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn should be a head coaching candidate.

“Did you guys ask AG about this?” Johnson responded. “Because he's a guy we should be asking about head coaching. That guy, what he's done, he's going to be a phenomenal head football coach when he gets the opportunity to do that. I think when you bring those types of questions up (to me), you need to make sure you're asking them to him, as well,” via Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.

Johnson added about Glenn, “The way his players respect him — he is very demanding, yet he has a gentle touch when it comes to be able to relate and get them to do what brings out the best in the them. I know when he gets his opportunity, he's going to take it and run with it.”

Glenn has previously been considered for multiple head coaching vacancies and has three years of experience as a defensive coordinator for the Lions. Though the Lions defense has struggled in recent weeks, he is still expected to be in consideration for several positions this offseason. His endorsement from Johnson should only help his candicacy.