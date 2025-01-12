Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders reportedly has interest in the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job, but the organization has “zero interest” in him, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Sanders led Colorado football to a 9-4 season, continuing the upward trajectory for the Buffaloes with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter playing both sides of the ball, and his son, Shedeur Sanders, as the quarterback. Both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are expected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft along with Shilo Sanders, Sanders' other son. Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are widely expected to go in the top five of the NFL draft.Recently, Deion Sanders said the only way he would coach in the NFL is if it would allow him to coach his sons. The Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, so finding a way to select Sheduer Sanders might be tough, and would likely require a trade-up. Regardless, it seems as if the Raiders are looking elsewhere, with six known candidates in Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Steve Spagnuolo, Todd Monken, Robert Saleh and Pete Carroll. Las Vegas is in the process of conducting interviews with those candidates, with some of them already completing initial ones. Carroll has an interview scheduled in person on Monday, according to Williams.

It will be interesting to see who the Raiders end up with as their next head coach, especially with Tom Brady being involved in the process. It will also be interesting to see if the Raiders end up making a move up in the draft and potentially end up selecting Shedeur Sanders. The franchise has been looking for a long-term solution at quarterback since Derek Carr departed the organization. Sanders is one of the top options, while Cam Ward is viewed as the other first-round quarterback.

Still, there is a lot to figure out, as Las Vegas needs to make hires at general manager and head coach before turning attention to the draft.