The Detroit Lions are looking to rebound from a disheartening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The 4-2 Lions will be missing key members of the secondary against Baker Mayfield and company in Week 7. However, Detroit will get a boost up front with the return of Alim McNeill.

The fifth-year defensive tackle will play against Tampa Bay on Monday after being activated by the Lions, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. McNeill will take the field in Week 7 for the first time since last December.

The veteran interior defender suffered a season-ending injury against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 last year. McNeill tore his ACL, forcing him to sit out the 2024 playoffs and delaying his 2025 season debut.

Alim McNeill set for season debut on MNF Week 7

The Lions opened his 21-day practice window on October 1. The move gave the team three weeks to activate McNeill or lose him for the season. Fortunately, the former third-round pick was able to return to practice this week and will suit up against the Bucs.

Article Continues Below

The Lions’ defense needs whatever help it can get at this point. Detroit’s secondary will be shorthanded for Monday night. Cornerback Terrion Arnold will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury. Safety Kerby Joseph will sit out Week 7 with a knee ailment. And fellow safety Brian Branch is serving a one-game suspension.

Branch started a scuffle with Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster at the end of Week 6’s loss to Kansas City. Punches were thrown as teammates struggled to break up the postgame melee. Branch's suspension was upheld by the league office and he’ll sit out against Tampa Bay.

McNeill's ACL was one of several major injuries the Lions suffered last season. While Detroit still managed to record a 15-2 record, the team got bounced from the playoffs in the first round by the Washington Commanders.

In 2025, the Lions are attempting to reach the postseason for the third straight year. However, the team lost both its top coordinators, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, to head coaching jobs elsewhere.

The Lions look to get back on track against Baker Mayfield and a banged up Buccaneers team that’s off to a 5-1 start this season.