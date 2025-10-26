The winless New York Jets are catching a break at the right time. After a week of uncertainty surrounding their top offensive weapons, running back Breece Hall and tight end Mason Taylor are expected to suit up Sunday vs. Cincinnati Bengals.

Hall and Taylor are both trending toward playing despite their injury designations, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on social media.

“Jets RB Breece Hall, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is expected to play vs. the Bengals, per sources. Jets TE Mason Taylor, listed as questionable due to a quad injury, also is likely to play,” Schefter posted.

The week started with real concern. Hall left last week's loss to Carolina with a knee issue, then was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Taylor's quad injury came out of nowhere on Thursday, dropping him from full participation to not practicing at all.

Friday brought relief on both fronts. Hall logged a full practice session, signaling the knee issue is minor compared to the serious problem he played through last season. Taylor bounced back with a limited session, and insiders indicated the quad won't keep him out.

Getting both back is critical for a 0-7 team averaging just 18.4 points per game. Hall has been their most consistent offensive threat, providing a dual-threat element in both the run and passing game. Taylor has emerged as the primary tight end with key pass-catchers already sidelined, posting over 90% snap shares in consecutive games.

Justin Fields returns as the starter in Week 8 with Tyrod Taylor ruled out, and he'll finally have some of his top weapons available. The Bengals' defense has shown vulnerabilities all season, particularly against tight ends, where they've surrendered the most fantasy points in the league. For a Jets team desperate to avoid a 0-8 start, Hall and Taylor give Fields a real shot at delivering that elusive first win.