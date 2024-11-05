Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is set to return following his two-game suspension for the use of performance-enhancing substances. Head coach Dan Campbell revealed the Lions' plan for Williams once he is officially back on the field.

The speedy receiver will be right back in the fold according to Campbell's comments, set to take the field for Detroit's Sunday night action against the Houston Texans. Even though Williams could not participate in preparing for games the same way his teammates could because of the suspension, he has still been doing everything else that he can, via Pro Football Talk.

“He’s been here,” Campbell said. “He couldn’t be out there in practice, but he was here training, we had him running, he was in the meetings, all of that, so he’s really been here. We’re throwing him back in there. He’s going. Let’s go.”

There have been some concerns surrounding how some of Williams' poor off-the-field decisions could affect his NFL career moving forward, despite the level of talent he brings to the table. Campbell has reflected that he believes Williams has learned some valuable things.

“I think he’s become more and more aware of that over time, and I think he does,” Campbell said in press conference at the end of October. “For me, I judge people for what’s in their heart. I know what this kid’s made of and he’s worth hanging with. He’s gonna learn from this, he’s gonna grow, he’ll be better for all this.”

Williams, who has seen the field in six games so far during the 2024 season, currently totals 17 receptions on 30 targets for 361 yards and three touchdowns. The last game he played in was the 31-29 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 20, in which he caught one pass for -4 yards.

It will be interesting to see how he contributes in his return with the Lions set to kick off against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET in NRG Stadium.