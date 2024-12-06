During their Thursday Night Football meeting with the Green Bay Packers, David Montgomery accomplished something that only two other Detroit Lions running backs have in franchise history. Following his one-yard touchdown run halfway through the first quarter against the Packers, Montgomery joined Barry Sanders and Billy Sims as the only running backs in Lions history to rush for 12+ rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

Sims was the first Lions running back to accomplish the feat, setting the milestone in the 1980-81 seasons. Following Sims, Sanders would kick his Hall of Fame career off with three seasons in a row of 12+ rushing touchdowns. From 1989-91, Sanders would score 14, 13, and 16 rushing touchdowns, respectively.

Wrapping up the exclusive club, Montgomery would join the club on Thursday Night Football, as the former Chicago Bears running back rushed for his 12th touchdown of the season. Regardless of how many more he scores this season, Montgomery surpassed 12 rushing touchdowns for his second consecutive season.

In 2023, Montgomery ran for 13 rushing touchdowns, and with four games remaining on the Lions' schedule this regular season, he added his 12th rushing score of the year.

Along with Montgomery, running back partner Jahmyr Gibbs has 10 rushing touchdowns on the year, showing how dominant their backfield has been this season.

Lions, David Montgomery having all-time season offensively

After being drafted by the Bears in 2019, Montgomery was been seen as a relatively average running back in his first four years production-wise. Montgomery's best season with the Bears was in 2020 after he rushed for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns.

Heading into Week 14 against the Packers, Montgomery was on pace for 1,020 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, surpassing his highest-scoring season (2023). However, his 1,070-yard year in 2020 would still rank as his career-best.

And considering how dominant the Lions' offense has been this season, Montgomery having a season like he is didn't surprise too many people.

Through 13 weeks, the Lions were the highest-scoring team in the league, tied with the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams scored exactly 383 points, giving both the title after 13 weeks of the season.

It's safe to say the Lions have been efficient on offense. Not only has their offense been one of the best through 13 weeks of the season, but their defense has been holding up, too, considering all their injuries.

No team in the league has as high of a point differential as the Lions (+180) did heading into Thursday night with the Packers. Montgomery is a crucial reason for that league-leading point differential, as he joins the franchise's exclusive list of players with consecutive seasons of 12+ rushing touchdowns.