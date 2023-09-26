The NFC North is a two-man race to the top. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are both winless, meaning the Thursday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers holds a little extra weight for a Week 4 matchup. Both teams are 2-1, and a win would give them a leg up on the rest of the division. Below is everything that you need to know before kickoff for Lions-Packers.

When and where is the game?

The Lions head to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams won their first game, lost their second, and won their most recent game.

How to watch Lions vs. Packers

Thursday Night Football is once again on Prime Video. Al Michaels will be on play-by-play and is joined by Kirk Herbstreit, who will be providing color. Kaylee Hartung is the sideline reporter. Fans in the local market will be able to watch the game without Prime Video. In the Green Bay market, you can watch on WGBA-TV, and in Milwaukee, you can watch on WITI-TV.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 28 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV channel: N/A | Live stream: Prime Video

Odds: Lions -1.5 | O/U 45.5

Lions storylines

After trading away Mathew Stafford, the Detroit Lions continue to exceed expectations. They are the frontrunner to win the NFC North, but they will have to get through their biggest divisional competition first.

Jared Goff is once again proving he is worthy of being the franchise quarterback in Detroit. His 819 passing yards are sixth in football. The team is fresh off a 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons, a team the Packers lost to the week prior.

The Lions have a deep chest of skill position players, but they have also been hit by injuries. Jahmyr Gibbs was drafted in the first round, while the Lions signed David Montgomery to form an elite running back room. Montgomery missed the team's last game with a thigh injury, and he is considered day-to-day.

The Lions' wide receivers have also been challenged to stay on the field. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been dealing with a toe injury, but he was able to suit up last week. The team is also without Jameson Williams, who is still in the middle of a gambling suspension. At full strength, the Lions will have one of the scariest offenses in the NFL. They had the fourth most touchdowns in the NFL last season.

Packers storylines

The Packers are out for revenge after the Lions cost them a chance at the playoffs last year, but they are let by a new quarterback. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is gone. His replacement is Jordan Love, and his early career has been eerily similar to Rodgers'. Both players sat behind and learned from a legendary quarterback for their first three years, with Brett Favre being the Hall of Famer that was in front of Rodgers. Like Rodgers, Love was handed the keys going into his fourth season, and the early returns have been very promising.

Through three weeks, Love has already thrown seven touchdowns with just one interception. While his completion percentage needs improvement, his big play ability has to remind fans of the team's last two gunslingers.

Love has done this without his top weapon. Christian Watson has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. He was a non-participant in Monday's practice, meaning it is unlikely that he will suit up on Thursday. Watson burst onto the scene last year with nine total touchdowns, most of them coming in the back half of the season. He would bring a much-needed skillset to a receiver room that is thin. After their Thursday game, the Packers won't play again until the following Monday, so the team will have plenty of time to rest Watson for Week 5.

While there isn't a lot to write home about in terms of pass catchers with Watson hurt, Jordan Love has still impressed, and he has relied on one of the best one-two punches in the NFL out of his backfield. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon complement each other well, yet their production hasn't been as impressive as one would think so far. The Packers have 271 rushing yards as a team.

The Packers' last two games have been close, and while you may like to see dominant wins, it is good practice for a young quarterback to learn how to win close ones. After losing by only one point to the Falcons, the Packers bounced back and won a thriller by one point against the New Orleans Saints. Love and the Packers pulled off the comeback victory after trailing by 17 points. Now, they face their toughest challenge yet.