After a hot 5-1 start to the season, a couple of buckets of cold water have been poured on the Detroit Lions this past week. First, it was a blowout loss in Baltimore to a Ravens team that absolutely walloped Detroit to the tune of a 38-6 final score, and you can make the case the game wasn't even that close. And now, as they prepare for a Monday Night showdown with a Las Vegas Raiders team that might as well be drowning in cold water like Jack Dawson, the Lions have been dealt a blow in the form of an injury update to a starter and one of their biggest offseason additions.

Running Back David Montgomery came to Detroit from the Lions' NFC North rival Chicago Bears, and has been a vital part of the Lions well-balanced offensive attack since walking in the door… pending good health. The problem is, good health has not been a certainty for Montgomery this year, as he's missed two games and left another one early. And according to Adam Schefter, Montgomery may not see the field for another couple of weeks.

Lions’ RB David Montgomery will not practice today ahead of Detroit’s Monday night game vs. the Raiders due to the rib injury that has sidelined him last week vs. Baltimore. After Monday night, the Lions have their bye week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2023

David Montgomery's absence shouldn't be too big of an issue against Las Vegas, who gave up 173 yards on the ground to Monty's former team last week. Plus, with the return to good health for Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and a passing attack looking to get back on track, Detroit is rightfully a pretty healthy favorite on Monday night. It will be after their bye week that the Lions will need a healthy Montgomery in the backfield, ready to carry the burden of the rushing attack.

With five divisional games left on the schedule, plus road contests against the Chargers, Cowboys, and Saints, the Lions still have plenty of work to do before they can consider themselves a playoff lock.