Following the Michigan football win over Michigan State, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh commended his team's “laser-focus” amidst a sign-stealing scandal. Apparently, John Harbaugh learned a little something from little brother, because the Baltimore Ravens absolutely demolished the Detroit Lions today by the final score of 38-6. Even if that final score may come as a surprise to some fans who have been particularly high on the Lions following their 5-1 start to the season, you apparently won't find anyone in the Ravens organization who was caught off guard.

John Harbaugh: “We have playmakers. Nobody’s surprised. We just want to keep stacking it.” #Ravens pic.twitter.com/kpJuOv33La — Luke Jones (@BaltimoreLuke) October 22, 2023

John Harbaugh was likely talking about stacking wins when he said, “We just want to keep stacking it.” Today, they were stacking big plays and scoring drives. Baltimore was up 28-0 at half, and controlled every facet of the game, outgaining Detroit by nearly 200 yards and averaging nine yards per play. The Lions had looked like one of the NFL's best teams through the first six weeks of the season, and this loss is not necessarily an indication that they aren't, but the Ravens, now 5-2 and atop the AFC North, were clearly the better team today.

Now, as is often the case after a high-profile game like this ends with such a surprising final score, the pendulum will swing drastically in Baltimore's direction. You can expect to read no shortage of articles over the next week claiming that the Ravens are the team to beat in the AFC, if not the entire NFL.

The Ravens travel to Arizona next week before returning to Baltimore to host the Seattle Seahawks on the first Sunday in November.