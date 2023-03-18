The Detroit Lions shocked fans across the NFL this week when they signed running back David Montgomery to a three-year contract. Many expected them to retain popular ball carrier Jamaal Williams, who wound up signing with the New Orleans Saints.

More details are emerging about Detroit’s attempts to keep Williams. The Detroit Free Press confirmed the Lions did make an offer to him, and it wasn’t far off the contract they gave Montgomery.

“The Lions attempted to re-sign Williams and offered him a contract similar to the one they gave Montgomery, but pivoted to Montgomery as Williams’ agent shopped the market for better deals,” wrote Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

This report is very interesting given Williams’ comments at his Saints introductory press conference. The BYU product said the offer he received from Detroit was not great at all.

“The offer they gave me, I felt like was disrespectful and showing that they really didn’t want me to be there like that,” Williams said on Friday.

Williams and the Lions had a very fruitful relationship during his two seasons in Honolulu Blue. Especially in 2022, when he broke Barry Sanders’ franchise single-season rushing touchdown record.

Beyond the on-field performance, Williams was an emotional leader for the Lions. His speeches to the team during Hard Knocks captured the attention of fans around the world. As did his emotional interview following Detroit’s Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Something went wrong during the negotiations, and now the Lions and Williams have to move on. We may never know what truly went on, but there certainly are some hurt feelings involved.