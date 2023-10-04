There's a chance the Detroit Lions will be forced to play without one of their most dynamic contributors on either side of the ball on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and standout rookie safety Brian Branch were both listed as DNPs on Detroit's estimated practice report, and Lions coach Dan Campbell expressed uncertainty about their status as Week 5 approaches.

“We won't know. We'll know a lot more over the next couple of days here,” Campbell said of St. Brown and Branch's availability for Sunday, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “The good news is it is a little longer week between Green Bay and then when we get ready to play these guys. But it'll be a day-to-day thing here to figure out. We're like all teams right now, we're pretty beat up but we've handled it well first four weeks and we get some guys that are down but then we get some guys that are back.”

Joining St. Brown and Branch as effective DNPs on Wednesday's day off were was stalwart starting center Frank Ragnow, listed as out due to a toe injury and rest. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds, tackle Taylor Decker, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and safety Kirby Joseph were designated as limited, while wideout Jameson Williams—suspended the first four games of the season for a gambling violation—was listed as a full participant.

St. Brown is dealing with an abdomen injury, and Branch's ankle still isn't fully healthy after he rolled it in last Thursday's win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions and Panthers kickoff from Ford Field on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. (PT).