The 2023 NFL season has only been going on for two weeks, but it's already been a roller coaster ride for Detroit Lions fans. In week one, the Lions opened up the season on the biggest stage against the Kansas City Chiefs. Detroit pulled out a close win against the defending Super Bowl champs, and Lions fans were ecstatic for the rest of the season. Unfortunately for Detroit, week two really couldn't have gone any worse.

In week two, the Lions hosted the Seattle Seahawks and lost a heartbreaker at home in overtime. Detroit overcame a late 10-point deficit to get the game to OT, but the Seahawks ended up getting the win. However, the worst part for the Lions were the injuries. Multiple key players went down against Seattle, and two key guys that went down were CJ Gardner-Johnson and James Houston.

Lions fans were crossing their fingers that it was nothing serious, but both CJ Gardner-Johnson and James Houston have been placed on Injured Reserve, according to a tweet from Ian Rapoport. Week two ended up being absolutely disastrous for the Lions.

Gardner-Johnson is feared to have torn his pectoral muscle which could result in him missing the rest of the season, and Houston has a fractured ankle that will likely keep him out for six to eight weeks. Certainly not the way the Lions envisioned week two going.

The Lions are now 1-1 and they will return home this weekend to take on the Atlanta Falcons. This team still has a lot of potential, but losing two of their best players is a major blow, especially so early in the season. It will be interesting to see how Detroit bounces back from this unfortunate obstacle.