Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson received a lot of interest in head coaching jobs this offseason, but he decided to stay with the Lions for another year, and he said that quarterback Jared Goff is one of the reasons that he decided to stay.

“He's one of the biggest reasons why I didn't want to leave, Ben Johnson said, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “I feel we are tied together to a degree. He's an extension of me, and I'm an extension of him. I've told him multiple times his success is my success and vice versa.”

Jared Goff spoke about an interesting dynamic in his relationship with Johnson.

“I'm a math nerd, and he's much more of a math nerd than I am,” Goff said, via Pompei. “We both resonate with statistics and percentages and weighing options through the lens of numbers.”

Goff says that he knows anything he says to Johnson will be taken pretty seriously, and it helps to know that his opinion as a quarterback is valued.

Johnson thinks highly of Goff's talent as a player as well. Goff is a former No. 1 pick from the Los Angeles Rams.

“Super talented,” Johnson said, via Pompei. “He's one of those guys who can make every throw in the book. High-level player.”

Goff's stock was low at the end of his time with the Rams. The team did make a Super Bowl, but the offense scored just three points in the game.

Now, Goff is a member of the Lions, who are hoping to emerge as a contender in the near future.