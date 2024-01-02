Detroit makes the move as they continue to get healthy.

The Detroit Lions have waived veteran defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

“The #Lions are waiving veteran DL Isaiah Buggs, per source. Coach Dan Campbell said DT Alim McNeill could be back from IR this week and this makes room.”

After finishing the 2022 season as a critical piece of the defense, Buggs signed a two-year deal with the Lions worth up to $6 million dollars, with $2.1 million guaranteed.

But Buggs surprisingly started the season as a healthy scratch and would bounce between starting and being a healthy scratch week-to-week in 2023. Buggs played in 10 games for the Lions this season, had one sack, and recovered a fumble in the Lions' Week 15 win over the Denver Broncos. He appeared in each of the Lions' past four games but did not have a tackle against the Dallas Cowboys or Minnesota Vikings.

Now, with just a game left in the regular season, the Lions are letting Buggs go.

McNeill is expected to return to practice from injured reserve Wednesday and could play in Sunday's season finale against the Vikings. On the season, he has racked up five sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games played.

The Lions are dealing with other injuries as well. Wide receiver Jameson Williams injured his ankle in Sunday's tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams appeared to suffer an ankle injury at the end of his 63-yard catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game. He did not return. Campbell stated that the second-year wideout is day-to-day ahead of Sunday's regular season finale against the Vikings.