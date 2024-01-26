Dan Campbell sends a stern message to C.J. Gardner-Johnson ahead of the Lions-49ers game.

Plenty of trash talk has ensued between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers ahead of their playoff matchup. It's mainly been between C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Deebo Samuel, as they'll face off against each other often on Sunday. Head coach Dan Campbell was asked about it and he doesn't seem phased in the slightest.

Typically, coaches allow their players to express themselves and talk trash. That's exactly what Campbell is doing while he focuses on the game plan for the 49ers, according to Lions team reporter, Eric Woodyard. That is, as long as the trash talk doesn't lead to any personal fouls from Gardner-Johnson.

“Dan Campbell isn't concerned about the early trash talk between C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Deebo Samuel. He told CJ ‘No personal fouls. That's all you gotta say and he's good. He knows how to toe the line without crossing it.'”

The Lions' star safety talked plenty of trash with Baker Mayfield when Detroit faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. C.J. Gardner-Johnson even intercepted Mayfield and tossed the ball back to him after the play. But this is nothing new from him, as Gardner-Johnson has been talking trash all season long.

He'll certainly have his hands full on Sunday, as the 49ers have a plethora of weapons on offense. Not only is Deebo Samuel a monster, but Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk are a threat to score on every play. Combine that with a stout offensive line and a competent quarterback in Brock Purdy and San Francisco looks like a juggernaut.

With that said, look for the Lions-49ers game to be a good one, as Detroit aims to make their first trip to the Super Bowl in franchise history.