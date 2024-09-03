Earlier in training camp, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs suffered a hamstring injury and was a question mark on whether he would be ready for Week 1. Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave some encouraging news when they mentioned that Gibbs was trending in the right direction, but fans still wanted to see it with their own eyes.

Gibbs was then seen working with Jared Goff, giving a sigh of relief to what people may have thought was an injury that could have kept him sidelined. Now ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Gibbs has finally spoken himself and shared an update on his injury.

“I’m good, just had a little tweak,” Gibbs said to reporters. Gibbs also mentioned that he feels between 98% to 100% after his hamstring injury and that he's more confident going into his second season with the Lions.

If Gibbs can start the season healthy, that would be big for the Lions running game and can help them to hit the ground running.

Jahmyr Gibbs primed for a big season with Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs had an excellent rookie season for the Detroit Lions last year, where surpassed 1,000 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. That was enough to help the Lions get to the NFC Championship game, and there's hope that he can help them get further this season.

Gibbs and David Montgomery were a good one-two punch for the Lions backfield, and there's hope that they can do that once again for an offense that was solid in both rushing and passing last season. The Lions are expected to be among the top teams in the NFC, and they'll have a battle in their division with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears looking to take a leap.

It'll be interesting to see how the team looks in their playoff matchup against the Rams in Week 1.