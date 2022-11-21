Published November 21, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions began the season 1-6 and seemed destined for another poor season with a top-five pick. On Sunday, the team won their third straight game behind a three-touchdown performance from running back Jamaal Williams.

Heading into their Thanksgiving day game, the Lions are just one and a half games out of the final NFC Wild Card spot. They sit in second place in the NFC North after the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

Many outside Detroit wrote the team off. Those inside the Lions locker room, though, bought in. And they aren’t content with a three-game winning streak.

“Hell yeah,” Williams told reporters Sunday about a potential late Lions playoff push. “We doing it now.”

It’s been years since the Lions have experienced a winning streak this long. In fact, you have to go back to November 2017 to find the last time Detroit won three games in a row. Consequently, this young full team has renewed energy.

“It’s crazy man,” cornerback Jerry Jacobs said. “You can really see it. Everyone believes it, even the coaches to the owner. Everyone’s just believing and once you get that feeling of believing, everything just starts connecting.”

The Lions shut down NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley, allowing him just 22 yards on 15 carries. Detroit also picked off quarterback Daniel Jones twice in this game. He entered the contest with just three picks on the season.

Head coach Dan Campbell has preached that he needs his team to learn how to win. Right now, they have certainly aced the exam. Now it’s all about keeping the good times going.

“That just feels good and I think that’s really what’s like sparking us right now and nobody wants to go back to that feeling of losing. Like nobody wants to go there. Winning is everything,” defensive tackle Alim McNeil said.

The Lions return home to face the Buffalo Bills in their annual Thanksgiving Day game. Detroit looks for their first four-game winning streak since 2016 but will be without standout corner Jeff Okudah on Turkey Day.