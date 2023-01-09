By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions may have been officially eliminated from playoff contention before they played their Week 18 game, but that didn’t stop quarterback Jared Goff from from making history.

On Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, Goff just threw his 300th straight pass without being intercepted. That makes him only the seventh QB in in NFL history to achieve such feat, joining Tom Brady who achieved it for the second time in his career this 2022, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Aside from Goff and Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, Alex Smith, Bernie Kosar and Drew Brees where the only other quarterbacks to breach the 300-pass mark throughout the history of the league. Rodgers currently holds the record for the longest consecutive passes without an interception with 402, a feat he set in 2018.

Jared Goff finished Sunday’s showdown completing 23 of his 34 passes for 224 yards. While he didn’t throw for any touchdown, he still played a pivotal role in catapulting the Lions to the 20-16 win.

Making things even better for Detroit, they denied Aaron Rodgers and co. a shot at the playoffs, eliminating the Packers alongside them. With that, the Seattle Seahawks moved on to the postseason while the NFC North rivals go home to watch the playoffs.

While the Lions themselves would probably wish they make the playoffs, at least they got a morale-boosting win that they could very well carry next season and use as a foundational piece of a potential big year in 2023.