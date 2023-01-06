By Jonathan Alfano · 3 min read

The Green Bay Packers are on the verge of doing the unthinkable. Once at 4-8, Green Bay has reeled off four straight wins to miraculously claw back into the playoff picture. If the Packers can just defeat the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, they will clinch a playoff spot and complete one of the most remarkable late-season turnarounds in recent memory.

The Packers are focused on their matchup against the Lions right now, so they likely aren’t worried about their playoff opponent yet. However, that doesn’t mean that we can’t look ahead to see what matchups might be more favorable.

One thing is for certain, if the Packers win on Sunday, they are the NFC’s seventh seed. With a win, Green Bay would finish at 9-8, at least half a game behind the 9-7-1 New York Giants. This means that the Packers will play the NFC’s second seed on the road in the Wild Card Round.

However, which team will take the second seed isn’t very clear. Four different teams can still clinch the second seed, the most out of any seed in the NFC. The teams that are still in contention for the second seed are the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys.

Now that we know the Packers’ possible opponents in the Wild Card Round, here are the best and worst matchups for them.

Best-Case Scenario: Minnesota Vikings

This choice was pretty obvious. The biggest factor in this choice was the fact that the Packers just demolished the Vikings 41-17 at Lambeau Field on Sunday. This game was even more of a blowout than the score would indicate, as the Vikings scored both touchdowns in garbage time. Aaron Rodgers and the offense didn’t do much, but with the defense and special teams dominating, they didn’t need to.

Additionally, the Vikings have looked far more suspect than any other team the Packers could face. Minnesota’s 12-4 record may seem impressive, but those four losses have all been complete blowouts. On top of that, 11 of the 12 wins have been in one-score games. Although, that one exception did come against the Packers at home in Week 1.

Green Bay won’t have nearly as easy of a time as it did on Sunday, and Minnesota won’t just roll over again. That said, the Packers have shown that they can not only beat the Vikings, but dominate them. Among all the possible opponents, Minnesota would easily be Green Bay’s most-favorable matchup.

Worst-Case Scenario: San Francisco 49ers

Does this one really need an explanation? The 49ers have been the bane of the Packers’ existence in the playoffs since Rodgers became the starter. Green Bay has lost all four playoff games against San Francisco in the Rodgers era, including last season’s embarrassing loss at Lambeau Field in the Divisional Round.

Beyond that, San Francisco is on fire right now. The 49ers have won nine straight games dating back to late October, and most of those wins have been dominant. They will likely enter the playoffs on a 10-game winning streak and should be a Super Bowl favorite.

Additionally, San Francisco’s defense will also be a tough challenge for Green Bay’s offense. The 49ers are second in total defense this season, and lead the league in rushing and scoring defense. The rushing defense would be particularly tough, as the Packers are at their best when they can run effectively.

Unfortunately for Green Bay fans, San Francisco is the most likely opponent in the Wild Card Round. If the 49ers and Eagles both win, San Francisco will claim the second seed. Alternatively, the 49ers could also clinch the second seed if they and the Vikings lose on Sunday.

Making the playoffs would be a huge accomplishment for Green Bay in its own right. However, the Packers might be a quick exit if they face the 49ers in the Wild Card Round.