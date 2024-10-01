Despite the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Detroit Lions in their Week 4 matchup, running back Kenneth Walker III made team history by becoming the first Seahawk to have over three rushing touchdowns in a game since Marshawn Lynch. In all, he recorded 15 touches, 103 total yards, and three touchdowns. This game was Kenneth Walker III's injury return after missing the previous two games from a hurt oblique.

This incredible stat line was recorded by StatMuse, and shared on their official account on X, formerly Twitter. Beast Mode himself would be thrilled at Walker's team accomplishment.

The Seahawks' woes

The Seattle Seahawks definitely missed Kenneth Walker III, but they also missed several key players for their defense. For one, Pro Bowl safety Julian Love suffered a thigh contusion that sidelined him for the second half.

“He's got a quad contusion. I don't really know what that means. We'll see, but he wasn't able to finish, obviously,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald told the press, via a report from John Boyle, senior reporter for Seahawks.com.

Additionally, defensive tackle Byron Murphy III hurt his hamstring against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Meanwhile, Boye Mafe, Uchenna Nwosu, and Leonard Williams remain out.

Still, Macdonald expressed confidence that none of these injuries are long-term.

“A couple of guys we'll re-evaluate later on next week, I would imagine,” the head coach said. “Not sure on actual timelines, but none are long-term I don't think, unless something changes.

Still, Kenneth Walker III's Marshawn Lynch impression was almost enough to give the Seahawks the win, along with Geno Smith's 38-56 and 395-yard game, where he also scored one touchdown. DK Metcalf also chipped in with seven receptions and 104 yards.

However, they couldn't overcome Lions quarterback Jared Goff's perfect 18-18 game, throwing for 292 yards and scoring two touchdowns. His 18 completed pass also broke Kurt Warner's previous record of ten for the Arizona Cardinals in 2015.

Moreover, Goff even caught his first career touchdown reception from receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, just to put a bow on a record-breaking game.