The Detroit Lions are set to take on the Green Bay Packers in a huge divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 14, and with an 11-1 record currently, they are widely viewed as the best team in the league. Detroit is loaded with stars on both sides of the ball, but on offense, they are led by the dominant duo of quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Goff has played with his fair share of superstars during his time in the NFL, with one guy being the legendary defensive lineman Aaron Donald during their shared time together on the Los Angeles Rams. And while it may not be the most straightforward comparison, Goff recently revealed why he believes St. Brown and Donald are so similar to one another.

“The way I compare him to Aaron [Donald] is just that when he steps on that grass, he's not messing around,” Goff said via ESPN. “There's no funny business. We're out there to work and Aaron was that same way. In the locker room, we have fun, and we joke around, and Aaron was that way, too, but there was a clear flip that switched when we get between the white lines, and I think I see that with him every day.”

Jared Goff hoping to get back to Super Bowl with Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown

After their collapse in the NFC Championship Game last year at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the Lions have been intent on not just making it back there this season, but going all the way to the Super Bowl. St. Brown's focus on winning it all has never been in doubt during his time with the team, but his mentality has helped him emerge as one of the leaders of the team in the same way Donald was with the Rams.

While Donald eventually got his elusive Super Bowl championship after Goff left Los Angeles, the veteran quarterback has a great shot to win his first title with Detroit this season after he came up short with the Rams in Super Bowl 53. If he and St. Brown can continue playing at a high level, the Lions will have to remain a Super Bowl favorite, especially if they take down the Packers on Thursday night.