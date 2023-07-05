The greatest quarterback of the present debate is filled with a lot of familiar names. Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow are the common answers that most NFL players would throw. However, Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs thinks that Jared Goff should be part of that conversation.
The former number-one overall pick of the NFL Draft has a case for the top five best quarterbacks. His Lions teammate Jerry Jacobs said exactly what Goff would need to gain some confidence, per Bobby Kownack of the NFL.
“Jared Goff is the best quarterback, he's really top five in the NFC if you want to be honest if you pull the stat stuff and all that,” the cornerback said.
He would not be wrong in trying to argue for his quarterback. Goff led the Lions' offense which was ranked eighth in passing yards per game and first in drive success rate.
“I'm gonna be honest, I've played against a lot of quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers would be in my top five, but Jared Goff's up there. Everybody sleeps on my dog and I love how he takes it in like he doesn't be cocky or anything like that. He just soaks it in and plays ball to this game, that type of reaction. He's a great quarterback and I can't wait for him to you know, go out and prove everybody wrong,” Jerry Jacobs added.