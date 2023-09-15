The Detroit Lions' Week 2 matchup has them hosting the Seattle Seahawks, where they hope to keep their momentum, building off their exciting Week 1 victory over the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. There's a lot of excitement this season around the Detroit area where, for so long, there hasn't been. Can this be the year that the Lions take center stage in the NFC North? They were oh so close to a playoff berth last season, just missing out with a 9-8 record and a second-place finish in the division. Their opponents this week, however, did make the playoffs. Nevertheless, let's get into the Lions' Week 2 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. The Lions hold Geno Smith to 150 yards or less passing

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Seahawks couldn't have been much worse as an offense last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, of all teams, a young team that seems to be in the midst of a minor rebuild. The Seahawks were held to just 180 total yards against the Rams, and what's even more shocking is that they were held to a measly 12 yards offensively the entire second half. Twelve! Nine of those yards were from a single Zach Charbonnet run that was meant to just run the clock out.

No doubt Pete Carroll and his staff will make some adjustments, but still, that's a lot to make up for in a week. The Lions look to have a much better defense than the Rams do, at least on paper. They were, after all, able to keep Patrick Mahomes under 300 yards and even caused him to throw a pick-6. They also held all the Chiefs' receivers under 50 yards. The Seahawks still have playmakers like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but if Geno Smith can't get the ball to them, it really won't matter who they are. Look for Smith to have another subpar day thanks to the Lions defense, throwing for 150 yards or less.

3. Jared Goff throws for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns

Goff isn't Matthew Stafford, as Rams head coach Sean McVay made obvious a couple of seasons ago, but Goff has shown much improvement since coming to the Lions. The Seahawks allowed Stafford and the Rams to throw for 334 yards at 8.8 yards per pass. The Lions under Goff can certainly do something similar.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Goff was able to throw for 253 yards and two touchdowns versus the Chiefs, so I'd expect him to have an even better day against the Seahawks, who, if they can't make plays on offense, the defense is going to be dead tired early. Goff could have a heck of a day, throwing for at least two touchdowns and a lot more yardage.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs scores his first NFL touchdown

Against the Chiefs, David Montgomery got the bulk of the carries, carrying the ball 21 times for 74 yards and a touchdown. But in Gibbs's seven carries, he averaged six yards per carry, totaling 42 yards, with his longest run being 18 yards. Montgomery is still the premier back for the Lions, but Gibbs will likely garner more touches as the year progresses. He might get up to double-digit carries against the Seahawks, but look for him to get his first career NFL touchdown.

1. The Lions beat the Seahawks by at least two scores

The Lions come into their Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks as a 5.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel. I'd expect the Lions to cover that and more. The Seahawks could show some improvement, and for Seattle fans, they better hope so, but the Lions will be wanting to build off their big win against the Chiefs in Week 1. The Lions get to 2-0 in a big way over the Seahawks, beating them by at least two scores, if not more. Also, don't forget—it's a long trek from Seattle to Detroit.